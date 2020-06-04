A message to graduates from a Boys Latin teacher | COMMENTARY

I think back to the beginning of my college career in amazement. It was equal parts frustration and joy. It was also a period of bewilderment, one where I learned to sink or swim on my own. Eventually I learned to swim with the generous help of several guardian angels who thought enough of me to throw a life preserver in my direction at the first sounds of gurgling. But times have changed. The freedom, happiness and frustration I found in college to explore new ground and rise or fall on my own wasn’t sullied by a deadly pandemic, a sight the class of 2020 is staring at head on.