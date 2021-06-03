Baltimore police chaplain: I will ‘Wear Orange’ this weekend to stop gun violence and honor my slain son | COMMENTARY

The Lord blessed me with two and a half heart-wrenching years with my son before he died in April 2009. As difficult as it was, nursing one baby while keeping watch over another’s hospital bed, I’m grateful for every minute. Tavon was a gentle soul. He excelled academically, was an honor roll student and even represented his school to the state of Maryland. He brought young people on college tours to share his love of learning. He took care of his siblings, grandmother and our whole community. At Thanksgiving, he gave out turkeys in the Park Heights community in northwest Baltimore. He spread light to everyone around him. To this day, I hear stories about how compassionate he was.