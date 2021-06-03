Are we ready for the next pandemic? Because it’s coming | COMMENTARY

We must now muster the same collective ingenuity and strength demonstrated in this pandemic to proactively strengthen our health defenses for the likelihood of future ones. In her recent speech to the United Nations, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to this very issue, challenging nations saying, “at the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next.” Further, she added that, “we have been reminded that the status quo is not nearly good enough, and that innovation is indeed the path forward.”