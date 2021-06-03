NSA’s European spying scandal shouldn’t come as a surprise | COMMENTARY

In other words, the French government funds companies, promotes them and helps turn them into assets of great value that become nearly synonymous with the French state, and then a foreign “ally” comes along and threatens legal action against executives for alleged corruption while suggesting that a sale might be in everyone’s best interests. The sale of the French company Alstom to General Electric under threat of corruption charges against Alstom executives, resulting in France’s nuclear know-how being compromised, is one such example.