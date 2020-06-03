Food distributors need a stronger lifeline to survive coronavirus cuts | COMMENTARY

Additionally, restaurants are required to spend 75 percent of the funds on payroll to gain loan forgiveness. If they aren’t open, or open to full capacity, how can they be expected to support a payroll to gain loan forgiveness? At the very least, this requirement should be changed to 50 percent so restaurants can use these funds to pay for the food and supplies needed to open their doors for both their customers and employees. Congress designed these loans to be completely forgivable so unless these restrictions are changed, our customers will not be able to take full advantage of this opportunity.