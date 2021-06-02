Banning facial recognition technology: Baltimore’s bad idea | COMMENTARY

There are a number of ways city governments can use facial recognition that would benefit the public. Law enforcement can use the technology to find missing persons, catch identity thieves, improve security in crowded venues and identify victims, witnesses and perpetrators of crime. Libraries can offer residents the option to replace library cards with facial recognition, making the process of checking out books quicker and easier. As the technology becomes more sophisticated, government agencies can explore new ways to make its processes more accurate and efficient. But cities that prohibit these uses, as Baltimore is considering, will never unlock these opportunities because they legislated out of fear instead of taking a targeted, fact-based approach.