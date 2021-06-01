Improv lifted spirits on a submarine patrol. Can it do the same for us post pandemic? | COMMENTARY

Over 60 men crammed into the crew’s mess, which is designed to hold about 30. People had sodas and snacks. They fought for the best possible view. Over 90 minutes (plus intermission), we created an improvised show. The dramatic back story of decades of grudges was interleaved by intense rounds of blinking contests. Of the 20 people who helped execute the show, I was the only one who was trained as an improviser. That didn’t matter, they all helped deliver a show that attendees still talk about seven years later.