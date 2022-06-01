Baltimore mayor: Ghost guns fuel violence; we’re suing the country’s largest manufacturer | GUEST COMMENTARY

Like most major cities across the country, Baltimore has experienced an unacceptable increase in gun violence since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Already in 2022, more than 400 people have been shot in the city, and 120 of them were killed. This bloodshed has disproportionately impacted Black residents and communities, compounding the effects of years of violence and lack of investment into a vicious cycle.

Today, in an effort to stem this violence, we have filed suit against Polymer80, the country’s largest manufacturer of untraceable “ghost guns,” which fuel gun violence in Baltimore.

Ghost guns, until recently, were completely unregulated, and their usage has grown exponentially across the country. They are sold as component pieces of a firearm, often in kits, meaning that they could escape regulation and be sold without a background check to anyone, who could then quickly create a fully functioning, untraceable gun. Because of the clear and growing danger these weapons pose to law enforcement and public safety, both Maryland and the federal government have taken steps in recent months to stop their proliferation. This lawsuit will address the damage they have already done to our communities.

Polymer80 has fueled and profited from gun violence in Baltimore and across the country by selling these ghost guns. Their business has ignited existing tensions, claimed lives, shattered families, and burdened our health care and social service systems. This trauma has taken a toll on Baltimore communities, impacting individuals’ decisions, limiting their economic opportunities and eradicating any sense of security in their own homes. Polymer80′s actions have directly affected the safety and well-being of Baltimore residents and the health of this city.

That cannot go unanswered. Our suit seeks justice for the victims whose lives have been lost or shattered by Polymer80′s products, which have inflicted unquantifiable harm on our city. Before 2018, Baltimore Police had never recovered a ghost gun; last year, they recovered 324 — 14% of all firearms recovered. This year, the department has already recovered more than 130 ghost guns, nearly double the number of guns recovered during the same time last year.

Up until very recently, Polymer80 sold “Buy Build Shoot” kits on its website. These kits packaged all component parts of a firearm together, including “the 80% frame kit, complete slide assembly, complete frame parts kit, 10 round magazine, and a pistol case.” This kit aims to make it as simple as possible for any person to buy everything they need to create a functioning firearm quickly. No background check. No questions asked.

This is not an accident. Polymer80′s business model explicitly targets purchasers seeking to evade law enforcement or who cannot legally obtain a gun from a licensed dealer, such as minors, buyers with criminal convictions and gun traffickers.

These actions are unlawful. Polymer80 has knowingly and flagrantly flouted local, state and federal laws and flooded the city with illegal, untraceable and fully functioning weapons.

Polymer80 ignored the fundamental intent and principles of federal firearm laws and statutory requirements for firearm sales in Maryland by engaging in these practices. Despite advertising its wares as “components” of a firearm, Polymer80, in reality, sold everything needed to quickly and easily assemble a fully functioning firearm. This violates public safety and firearm laws that have been in place for decades.

This suit seeks to stop the sale of these ghost gun parts in Baltimore, provide compensatory damages for the injuries and trauma inflicted on our city, and implement an abatement plan to address this harm.

In recent weeks, our nation has seen the heartbreaking consequences for failing to take action to stop gun violence. The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board has asked what is the “difference between Baltimore and Kyiv,” a city under assault from one of the world’s largest militaries. The city’s children are growing up in this war-torn reality — we are taking this action on their behalf. They deserve communities and a city not under the constant threat of violent crime.

This suit is among a string of actions the city is taking seeking a peaceful future. It will hold Polymer80 accountable for the harm it has caused in Baltimore, sending a message to all others: Not in our town, not in our city.

Brandon M. Scott (mayor@baltimorecity.gov) is mayor of Baltimore. Kris Brown (Twitter: @KrisB_Brown) is president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.