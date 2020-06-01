Coronavirus is helping the Cheseapeake Bay by curbing pollution, but what happens when people start driving again | COMMENTARY

Nobody is suggesting that a deadly pandemic that traps all of us indoors and throws so many people out of work is the answer to the pollution we create. But now that we’ve been traumatized by this public health crisis — and had the opportunity to reflect on how much we want to protect our health — we owe it to ourselves to do better next time. Assuming we want to keep eating chicken, we should urge our state lawmakers to support meaningful pollution control regulations for the Chesapeake region’s poultry industry.