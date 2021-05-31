At age 12, I’m participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. Here’s why | COMMENTARY

The actual study visit was easy. We arrived at a pediatrician’s office and joined families in the waiting room reading green papers — a short information packet for kids and a longer packet for parents. A brother and sister left. Their father hadn’t realized they might not get real vaccine. Another family followed; they could not make the second visit. We moved to an exam room, before we overheard who else was quitting. We signed those green papers, and I went through a quick exam and a blood draw. The nurse said the last step was the shot, and the “unblinded pharmacist” would give it to me. She explained that only that pharmacist knew if the computer assigned me vaccine or placebo. I spent the next 45 minutes nervously pacing back and forth in the little exam room. The pharmacist arrived and showed me a syringe with blue liquid. He said, “here’s your vaccine.” Does he say that to everyone? Or do the unlucky kids hear “here’s your injection?”