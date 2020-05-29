When the whole family comes down with COVID-19 COMMENTARY

Five weeks ago, I felt the beginnings of coronavirus run through my body. Hot and cold, sweaty and clammy, I knew there was something wrong but didn’t have a clue what I was in for. I woke up Saturday, and the sheets on my bed were soaked with sweat, and I had a headache. It felt like the flu had set in, and I knew it was time for hydration and chicken soup. Little did I know the next turns of this journey would be some of the darkest days I’ve experienced in 44 years.