Maryland landscapes honor soldiers’ sacrifices | COMMENTARY

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs some 25 cities and towns claim to have originated Memorial Day. Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Grafton, West Virginia; and Rochester, Wisconsin, have held parades since 1868, but the practice of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers is an ancient custom. The Greeks and Romans held annual days of remembrance for loved ones (including soldiers) each year, festooning their graves with flowers and holding public festivals and feasts in their honor. One of the first known public tributes to war dead was in 431 B.C., when the Athenian general and statesman Pericles delivered a funeral oration praising the sacrifice and valor of those killed in the Peloponnesian War — a speech that some have compared in tone to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.