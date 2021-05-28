Justice system ‘more accessible, visible and accountable’ because of video technology used during COVID | COMMENTARY

When we look at police brutality, particularly against Black and brown bodies, cameras are the tools that have shined the most light on these injustices nationally. In the same way law enforcement officers are now expected to have their body cameras turned on to ensure their interactions with civilians are proper and just, we must ensure the same takes place in the courtrooms. We should do all we can to make sure that courts in Maryland and beyond allow remote court access to continue even after COVID is behind us. This is not to say the rights of criminal defendants should give way to singularly remote proceedings. That is a different issue entirely, with different constitutional dimensions. Instead, since we now know what is possible with live video court proceedings, those who wish to stand with the accused should be able do so without unnecessary impediments, to help make sure they are being treated fairly in our courts.