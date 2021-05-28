Should employers make vaccination mandatory? Yes, here’s why. | COMMENTARY

But what about individual liberty? Even if unvaccinated people pose a threat to employees, customers, and the bottom line, don’t people who object to vaccination also have rights? Yes, and importantly so. But these rights are not absolute. Even libertarians acknowledge that harm to the interests or freedoms of other people can justify constraints on individual choice. You don’t have the right to run a red light, much as you might want to get to your destination faster. People are free to smoke, but not in settings that impose smoking-related risks on others. This distinction is key. People can refuse to take their blood pressure medicine or disregard doctors’ advice about exercise or surgery. But when these choices threaten the serious interests and freedom of others, the picture changes. It is a long-standing paradox of public health that some interventions, required of all, become the ticket to the freedoms we all desperately seek.