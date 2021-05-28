Jews and Muslims must stand together and refuse to be enemies | COMMENTARY

What is different this time is that dialogue once avoided, is now taking place in some communities. The ties of mutual affection we have built and the sense of solidarity and common purpose we have achieved has given us increasing confidence that we can have that difficult conversation about Israel-Palestine, even at an awful moment like the one we are presently experiencing, and come out of that dialogue with our friendships intact. Indeed, we have reached this point because a critical mass of American Muslims and Jews have come to understand that strengthening ties between our communities is not only morally uplifting but is crucial to ensuring our well-being in the face of the recent sharp rise of white supremacy, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in America.