Baltimore voters: take this into consideration when casting your vote | COMMENTARY

Because we are in the midst of decades — not years — of intolerable rates of violent crime, a declining population and an economy that fails to meaningfully embrace a significant population of residents, people are desperate for hope. Sometimes that hope is to recapture the best times in recent memory. That’s tangible and real. For others, it’s re-imagining what our collective success looks like altogether. These are admirable aims because they are fundamentally about Baltimore overcoming its current challenges.