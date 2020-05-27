Verizon, Comcast needs to do a better job at getting internet to the students who need it | COMMENTARY

Online learning is only possible for children who have access to a safe and quiet space, a computer and reliable internet. Not all homes are able to transform into learning environments. Governments closed the doors to our schools, but didn’t take steps to ensure all students could continue learning at home. Our educators have gone to extraordinary lengths to adapt lessons and develop curricula based entirely on e-learning, but we lack a foundation that can only be provided through the support of government and private corporations: reliable access to the internet, at no cost for students and educators.