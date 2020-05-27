Baltimore’s next mayor can’t be ‘business as usual’ | COMMENTARY

The bottom line is this: The next mayor will not be judged on speeches, commercials, or slogans, but on actual results of improving the quality of life for all city residents. This is not time for business as usual because these results are directly related to the heart and soul of this city. Baltimore needs a leader who is bold enough to break the status quo, visionary enough to do more than take modest steps or make excuses when things go too slowly and strategically focused enough to curb the worst murder rate in America.