Workers matter and government works: eight lessons from the pandemic | COMMENTARY

The stock market rose throughout the pandemic, lifting the wealth of the richest 1%, who own half of all stock owned by Americans. Meanwhile, from March 2020 to February 2021, 80 million in the U.S. lost their jobs. Between June and November 2020, nearly 8 million Americans fell into poverty. Black and Latino adults were more than twice as likely as white adults to report not having enough to eat — 16% each for Black and Latino adults, compared with 6% of white adults.