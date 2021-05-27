COVID-19 may be waning in the U.S., but it rages elsewhere, which threatens our progress; we must intervene for all our sakes | COMMENTARY

To be sure, if we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we’re all interconnected. The virus knows no borders, and we must be bold, yet humble to eradicate it. As we come together with our families in the U.S. in the next few months, it’s my hope that our sisters and brothers overseas –those who remain in isolation — will not be forgotten. Too many families are searching for medical services, too many are searching for hospital beds, and too many are searching for the oxygen to keep their family members alive. My family has felt the consequences of the pandemic, and I know many other families have suffered around the world. Let’s ensure no one else has to suffer the same fate.