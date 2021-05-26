Redefining normal life as we emerge from COVID isolation | COMMENTARY

One of the most sensitive pieces I read about reemerging after COVID came from a former minister from Santa Fe, New Mexico, who described himself as a 6-foot-tall, 200 pound Black man with an Afro hairstyle. He wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Times, saying that staying at home during the pandemic, he found himself becoming “more relaxed” in body and mind; sleeping better and feeling more peaceful and well overall. Thus, he advocates retooling our perceptions in order “to shape a better future for us all.” Good advice.