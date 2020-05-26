Columbia cultural center needs to be funded in the 2021 budget | COMMENTARY

We get it. COVID-19 and other economic uncertainties make budgeting scary right now, but it also makes affordable housing and economic development all the more important. As our community recovers from this global health pandemic, housing affordability will be critical. Delaying now means more affordable housing for those who need it most will remain out of reach. And as in the 1930s, it is crucial for government to lead through stimulus and vision. The New Cultural Center is the perfect vehicle to bring the county out of the downturn, especially given the small amount of operating funds obligated by the county.