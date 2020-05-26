Coronavirus and people who lie | COMMENTARY

One may reasonably suspect, given Mr. Trump’s habitual estrangement from the truth and the unlikelihood of any doctor with an ounce of integrity prescribing that drug, that he’s lying and will soon claim he was just being “sarcastic.” On the other hand, given his penchant for magical thinking, his aversion to masks and other pandemic safeguards and the fact that doctors without integrity are not unheard of, it’s also reasonable to believe Mr. Trump is telling the truth.