Youngest children could be losing out during pandemic | COMMENTARY

Each of us has had to come to terms with this new reality in his or her own way, but the youngest among us have been affected in ways that will likely only be evident years from now. They are unable to understand or give voice to the disruption to their daily routines, the loss of social connections and emotional attachments so critical to their emotional and intellectual formation. A legitimate concern is how they will accommodate the disruption to their lives and what longer-term implications it will have on their mental and emotional health.