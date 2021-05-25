Harford health officer: Should I resign for giving mask medical advice to marching band? | COMMENTARY

The most important step to take is to normalize face masks. What many of us learned from wearing them is how well they work to stop more than just COVID-19 but colds, flu, bronchitis and other respiratory infections. People in front-line professions and those with preexisting conditions like asthma and COPD will benefit long after COVID-19 is gone from wearing masks. Face masks are a healthy personal choice that nobody should ever have to explain, especially in 2021. For the sake of civility, we must stop judging each other about our vaccine status. Shame and stigma masquerade as good ways to change behavior, but they are corrosive to relationships and shut people down. Respect for people regardless of their health choices is the best way to work together to reduce harm. I chose to be vaccinated, and, as much as I loathe “the damn mask,” I have continued to wear one in public indoor spaces, both for protection against other viruses, but also to help keep mask-wearing normal and make it less awkward for unvaccinated people to do likewise. I applaud all health care workers for their continued open doors and phone lines where there is a respectful nonjudgmental willingness to take questions about vaccines and COVID control. We cannot afford to politicize the work they do. This summer when you wave your flag at the school band on Independence Day, wave to celebrate and respect their diversity. Some will be vaccinated some will not be. All deserve to be cherished and protected.