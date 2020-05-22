Why presidents shouldn’t choose their vice presidents | COMMENTARY

Having the vice president in this role serves the public interest. Unlike unelected, shadowy figures like Mr. Kushner, not only do Americans get to choose the vice president, the office is accountable in ways that someone like Mr. Kushner can never be. When Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973 after being accused of taking a bribe, he left Washington in permanent disgrace. When President Eisenhower’s right hand, Sherman Adams was accused of doing the same thing, he resigned, went back home to New Hampshire, and was forgotten.