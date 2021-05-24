Forget restoration, focus on shaping the Chesapeake Bay’s future | COMMENTARY

We will still need many of the programs being conducted under the Chesapeake Bay Program to control the inputs of contaminants into the bay from a growing population in the expansive watershed that includes portions of six states and the District of Columbia. And we will need to continue to try to restore oyster populations in an increasingly acidic bay. But these strategies need to be supplemented with new approaches, including rigorous scenario planning to plot a range of plausible pathways to alternative futures and to identify disruptive forces we can use to put us onto a new trajectory, one that will bring us into closer alignment with societal expectations and with future natural processes than our present approach.