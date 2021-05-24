Is immigration the answer to America’s nursing shortage? | COMMENTARY

According to one recent survey of the health care staffing industry, there are at least 5,000 qualified foreign nurses with approved green cards whose processing has been suspended without explanation by US embassies. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has already approved the immigrant worker petition for these nurses, verifying they have passed background checks and US licensure and English language proficiency tests, but embassies have failed to issue their visas. And no one can explain why.