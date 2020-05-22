Pandemic is a blown opportunity for conservative nationalists | COMMENTARY

But pandemics, like wars, offer an opportunity for such calls to work, precisely because they are perceived as necessary. If Mr. Trump were the nationalist many of his supporters think he is — or, frankly, the dictator his foes take him for — this would have been the nationalists’ moment. Mr. Trump refused to seize it because he needs domestic enemies to galvanize his base and rationalize his re-election. And for many of the nationalists, it seems his needs are more important than the country’s.