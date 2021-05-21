Zayde and Cormac: a marathon hiker finds new worlds in his grandson’s cul-de-sac amid COVID | COMMENTARY

My latest book, “Journeys North,” was published last summer by Seattle’s Mountaineers Books, and in every virtual book talk, I told the story of that short hike: You do not have to go out for five months. Just walk out your front door. Outdoors you’ll leave your laptop behind, your smartphone might stay in your pocket. Even in masks, you will look passersby in the eye, and maybe you’ll see that crinkling next to their eyes that we now recognize as the sign of a smile. Maybe you’ll have a small hand in yours, or the hand of a dear one.