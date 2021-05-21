Maryland lawmakers must clarify the standard for involuntary commitment | COMMENTARY

The killing by Everton Brown of three of his neighbors in Woodlawn was a tragedy that in all likelihood could have been prevented. It should serve as a catalyst for the Maryland General Assembly to revisit the legal standard for determining if a person may be involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility — a move that is long overdue. Our state has one of the most restrictive laws on involuntary psychiatric admission in the nation.
The intersection of law and psychiatry can be tricky. I was a psychiatric social worker before I was a lawyer. I saw the challenges in applying legal standards to mental health problems from different perspectives, beginning with triaging patients presenting mental health problems in an emergency room and outpatient clinic.
As a prosecutor, I dealt with the standards for determining competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility. In a county office of law, I advised police officers on the requirements for preparing petitions for emergency psychiatric evaluations on individuals and then transporting those individuals to emergency psychiatric facilities.
I learned that the application of legal standards to human behavior involves more art than science. The standard for an involuntary psychiatric admission in Maryland is that the individual has a mental disorder and “presents a danger to the life or safety of the individual or of others.”
Del. Nick Kipke pointed out to reporters from The Sun the absence of specific criteria in state law for deciding if a person is a danger. His concern — that some police officers, mental health professionals and lawyers interpret the standard as requiring overt threats or acts of violence — is well founded.
I realize that we are waiting for the results of the thorough investigation of the long history of police responses involving Mr. Brown promised by Baltimore County police chief Melissa Hyatt. Nevertheless, we know some important facts already.
Mr. Brown suffered from delusions of persecution by neighbors whom he perceived as threats. He berated them for years, sometimes using a bullhorn. On occasion he patrolled outside his house with a gun.
Suffice it to say that it is an invitation to catastrophe to wait for someone behaving like that to make threats of violence or commit acts of violence before taking him or her for evaluation and possible treatment — treatment that could save lives. I would ask one question of any mental health professionals or lawyers who disagree with that: Would their opinions change if they lived next door to someone like Mr. Brown?
Some mental health advocates worry that changing the law governing involuntary psychiatric admission would further stigmatize mental illness.
Most of us know that the vast majority of people with mental illnesses are not dangerous to anyone. A few people with mental illness, however, are dangerous. Concerns with stigmatization must be secondary to identifying and helping them before they hurt themselves or others.
If anything, the publicity from Mr. Brown’s apparently psychotic rampage exacerbated the stigma attached to mental illness. Would it not have been better in terms of stigma — and for all other purposes — if Mr. Brown had been taken for evaluation and treatment sometime in the past and tragedy avoided?
There is a push in Maryland and elsewhere to divert responses to mental health crises from police officers to teams of mental health experts. I support that initiative because I know firsthand that training and experience matter in managing such crises.
Even if the primary response is by mental health crisis teams, those teams must have tools to deal with someone who resists treatment and is a danger. Coercive remedies for crises should always be the last resort, but they must be available.
Last year’s annual report by the Commission to Study Mental and Behavioral Health in Maryland stated that it was “crucial” to clarify the standard for involuntary psychiatric admission. That did not happen in this year’s session of the General Assembly. It should happen in 2022.
David A. Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.