Look to HBCUs, not just flagship schools, to diversify professional talent pools | COMMENTARY

The achievement of equity in our society takes different paths, and exploring the cost and benefits necessitates a complete picture involving economic, political and social/psychological considerations. Diminishing or even eliminating the stigma associated with all but the most competitive universities, including minority-serving institutions, is certainly at the top of the list. But a history of educational segregation can’t be easily erased. African American high school graduates and their families as well as other minority graduates, soon to become the majority not only in Maryland but throughout the U.S., will have to decide how probable it is that their potential college student will gain admission as a civil or electrical engineering student and then graduate from their chosen university.