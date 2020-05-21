Nurse: there is still a desperate need for protective gear keeping loved ones from seeing their relatives in the hospital | COMMENTARY

This crisis will likely go on for months, and we will need more of these things until there is widespread access to a successful vaccine. As a health care worker, I can tell you the scarcity of testing and PPE has made my work, and that of all other health care workers, so much harder. We very much appreciate the public’s gratitude and support for our work. But we need more and it’s not just us that are affected. It also affects those of you with hospitalized loved ones via restricted hospital visitation.