This is not the Baltimore election to take your vote for granted | COMMENTARY

The pandemic makes this more challenging, but there are ways. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon’s dump truck brigades have sparked conversation among supporters and opponents alike. She is tied with former T. Rowe Price executive Mary Miller in their bid for mayor with 18% support among likely voters surveyed, according to the poll. City Council President Brandon Scott is on their heels with 15% support. More than one in five voters were undecided, and 41% of voters are open to changing their minds. (The poll of 400 likely Baltimore Democratic primary voters was conducted May 11-18 and has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points).