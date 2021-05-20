Unmasked amid COVID: Vulnerable populations ask ‘What about us?’ | COMMENTARY

Millions celebrated the recent Center for Disease Control announcement that fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without masks or social distancing, except where required locally. And Marylanders further rejoiced when our governor said even the unvaccinated could go massless.
But those of us with rare and chronic conditions who are vulnerable even with a vaccine were left wondering: “What about us?” We are seeing what little protection we had disappear and, with it, the ability to experience any sort of normalcy.
The P.R. blitz is on, with major news outlets running stories on the science behind the CDC mask update (not so much on Mr. Hogan’s unvaccinated proclamation). This includes the statistic that only 9,245 people out of the 117 million people vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19. If you are healthy, this is encouraging. For people like me, however, all it takes is exposure to one unmasked person — vaccinated or unvaccinated — with active or asymptomatic COVID-19 in an office, grocery store or any other public place to put me at grave risk.
I was born with Common Variable Immunodeficiency, or CVID, one of over 300 types of Primary Immunodeficiencies (PI), which means I do not create antibodies against illnesses or respond well to vaccines.
That means, with the COVID-19 vaccine being touted as the key to a return to normalcy, those of us who aren’t protected by vaccines are facing a worst-case scenario. We are well versed in being cautious, but caution during a pandemic requires more than personal responsibility. Indeed, the world must also remain cautious, not only to ensure their survival, but ours, too. We simply can’t do this alone.
The diagnostic process for CVID includes a “vaccine challenge,” where patients are tested six weeks after receiving a vaccine to determine their ability to produce a response. We know we have an impaired response or lack of response entirely. Still, many from our community have been vaccinated against COVID, hoping for any small amount of protection.
I stood in line for over an hour at the M&T Bank mass vaccination site in Baltimore for each of my two doses, hoping that the mRNA makeup would help achieve a different result than previous vaccines. However, after several tests, it was clear that I hadn’t produced antibodies. I was devastated, but not surprised. I am vaccinated but still unprotected.
We have heard that the CDC is “following the science,” but the science they are following is not equitable for many communities. Indeed, the National Institutes of Health is only now starting research on the effects of the vaccine on those that are immunocompromised. And so, for us, the wait begins.
In a recent New York Times article, headlined “Vaccines won’t protect millions of patients with weakened immune systems,” a renowned clinical immunologist said that of her 44 patients who contracted COVID-19, “four died, and another four or five had long-term illnesses.” This equates to a 9% mortality rate, and another 9% with serious post-COVID complications. This is eight times more than the 1.8% mortality rate for the general population, and it becomes clear why immunocompromised patients remain so fearful.
As COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed, companies are starting to require employees to return to the office. Being able to work from home has been vital to staying safe and paying the bills. My wife has been able to work from home, and we’ve kept my 2-year-old son out of day care, all to help protect me. But immunocompromised families like mine are now scrambling to figure out what this sea of changes means for us.
Every time I have hope the end is near, I realize it’s only near for those privileged enough to be in good health. As Gov. Hogan criticizes Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore for keeping restrictions in place, I urge people to remember that it is not that simple. I implore our elected officials, medical organizations and businesses to slow down, to consider the people who are still at risk.
I will continue to wear a mask; I don’t have a choice. Like others in the immunocompromised community, I am scared about what life outside my house will look like in the weeks to come.
Please be nice when you see my masked family and I out and about. Behind our masks we are terrified.
Colin Seal (colin@immunecompetence.org) is president of Immune Competence, a Maryland nonprofit. He lives in Baltimore.