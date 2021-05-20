Unmasked amid COVID: Vulnerable populations ask ‘What about us?’ | COMMENTARY

The P.R. blitz is on, with major news outlets running stories on the science behind the CDC mask update (not so much on Mr. Hogan’s unvaccinated proclamation). This includes the statistic that only 9,245 people out of the 117 million people vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19. If you are healthy, this is encouraging. For people like me, however, all it takes is exposure to one unmasked person — vaccinated or unvaccinated — with active or asymptomatic COVID-19 in an office, grocery store or any other public place to put me at grave risk.