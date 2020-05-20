Adult ‘juvenile lifers’ pose little threat to society and should be released from prison to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

The benefits of including juvenile lifers in these efforts are obvious. First, consistent with brain science, many have rehabilitated and reformed over their decades of incarceration. Second, they do not pose a threat to public safety. Studies show that criminal activity correlates with age, peaking in late adolescence or early adulthood and decreasing as a person ages. Third, broadening the categories of individuals to consider for release would ease the burden on corrections officials to minimize the impact of the virus. Fourth, the significant financial costs of housing inmates could be reallocated elsewhere. Fifth, reducing the spread of COVID-19 inside prisons would benefit us all by not exacerbating the already significant strain on hospitals and health care workers.