George Floyd witnesses: Why those who view another’s tragedy often hold themselves accountable | COMMENTARY

In trauma therapy, I educate survivors about these issues — intolerance of helplessness and the inability to put oneself back in the mind of one who did not know what was coming next. I walk them through exactly what happened to see what they were experiencing at the time, what they really thought and did. How were you feeling? What did you understand about what was happening? Step back. Think. You did not know how it would all turn out. I might even ask them, what do you think George Floyd would say to you? Would he condemn any of you? Say that you failed him?