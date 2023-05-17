Charles M. Blow: The panic over Biden’s age is manufactured | GUEST COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. At the dinner, Biden made light of his age. (Pete Marovich for The New York Times) (Yuri Gripas/The New York Times)

The relationship between political campaigns, the news media and the public isn’t exactly an interplay between independent actors. It’s a web of influence.

This dynamic is particularly relevant when it comes to the avalanche of headlines and polls about President Joe Biden’s age.

The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 63% of those surveyed thought Biden didn’t have the mental sharpness to serve effectively; 43% said the same of Donald Trump, even though their ages are only a few years apart.

Let me say up front that a candidate’s age and competency are always fair game in politics. It’s not ageist to acknowledge the scientific reality that our bodies and minds decline in capacity as we age. It’s not ageist for voters to factor that into their electoral decisions. And aging is individual: Some people appear vibrant at 80 and others worn at 50.

But there are also other truths that must be considered. Headlines and polls don’t just measure and reflect public sentiment, they also influence it. The persistence of a theme elevates and validates that theme.

As Jocelyn Kiley, associate director of research at Pew Research Center, told me: “As with anything in journalism, more broadly, as there’s a great deal of a spotlight on a topic, it raises the salience of that topic for the public, and people are more likely to consider things that are in the news as important.”

I also think that we as citizens and consumers of media like to think that we come to our opinions and beliefs completely on our own, and we resist the notion that those opinions have been influenced or manipulated by outside forces. But there is a growing body of research that demonstrates the opposite. We are, unquestionably, influenced by the media.

This brings me to the coverage of Biden’s age. It’s true that if he’s reelected, Biden would be the oldest president we’ve ever had. But he was already the oldest president the first time he was elected. What changed?

I'd argue that the biggest change wasn't the simple passage of time but the decision of some Republican leaders to focus like a laser on Biden's age as the factor weighing against him. In an April interview, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said it was unlikely Biden would "make it" through a second term. In this year's Republican response to the State of the Union address, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas noted that she's half Biden's age.

Some observers contend that voting for Biden is essentially voting for Vice President Kamala Harris to be president, because Biden may not last another term. For Republicans, that notion offers the added benefit of allowing them to campaign against the trifecta of their disdain — a liberal who’s a minority and a woman.

Which brings us back to the web of influence: Campaigns elevate an issue, pollsters and journalists ask whether the issue is having an effect on a race, stories are written about that effect and as a result of the coverage, the effect is often intensified. That is the chain of custody for a political attack, but far too often that connection and context isn’t made clear. It’s often presented as if these types of concerns just spring forth in voters’ minds and aren’t influenced by campaigns and news coverage.

This happens all the time in politics.

Before the 2018 midterm elections, Trump decided once again to whip up Americans’ xenophobia by harping on a caravan of migrants, an “invasion” he called it, heading for our southern border.

This caravan drew headlines and consumed airtime. And there was at least one poll taken about the threats people thought the caravans posed.

But when the midterms were over, Trump backburnered the caravan issue and so did the media, as Quartz reported. And as the publication pointed out, “Attention from Trump and other Republicans helped drive the media coverage of the caravan, and cable news and newspapers either repeated the calls of alarm, or sought to ease concerns.”

If the caravans had been entirely of organic interest to the public, more robust coverage probably would have continued. Instead, in that case, we saw how a political party weaponized a topic and the media helped deploy the weapon.

This is playing out again. The idea that voters are worried about Biden’s age and capacity has been repeated so often that it no longer requires any proof beyond polling that reflects what respondents have consumed: reports that they’re worried about Biden’s age and capacity.

Breathless headlines have created a sense that worry about the president’s age is common knowledge and common sense, when in fact it is, at least in part, fueled by political manipulation and media complicity.

Charles M. Blow is a columnist for The New York Times, where a longer version of this piece originally appeared.