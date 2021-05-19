Calling Donald Trump: The vaccine effort needs you | COMMENTARY

We know that the former president has trouble showing empathy, but no need to do so here. Taking these vaccines, he can say, will Make America Great Again! Unlike his suggestion for injecting disinfectant or taking some medicines that were (and still are) unproven or outright disproved for COVID treatment, this time Mr. Trump actually has science behind him. While it will be a different dynamic for him, Mr. Trump can actually make an argument that is consistent with facts. He doesn’t have to deny facts, twist them or make any up.