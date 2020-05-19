People want to use parks more than ever during the pandemic, but they get too crowded | COMMENTARY

This pandemic has inadvertently cast a more intense light on the situation. The best way to begin to remedy this overcrowding, now and as before, is to fully fund America’s best outdoor ally, the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The fund is our most important program for expanding outdoor opportunities for everyone. It funds everything from wilderness areas to local ballparks, protecting and improving access to irreplaceable landscapes and cultural heritage sites. The program has funded many of our beloved parks here in Maryland, helping to protect the Patuxent Research Center and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, state parks like Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Deep Creek Lake State Park, and local parks like Byron Memorial Park in Williamsport and the Thurmont Community Park.