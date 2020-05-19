A message to graduates from Peabody dean | COMMENTARY

As I prepared and thought about comments that I would make to our 211 graduates at the Peabody Conservatory’s first ever “virtual commencement” Wednesday, I was struck by the dichotomy between two competing views of the disruption we are all experiencing. That the world of the performing arts has been turned upside down and will never be the same; and that this too shall pass, some institutions will survive it and others won’t, and things will go back, more or less, to the way they once were.