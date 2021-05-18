As the U.S. returns to normal, so must the Federal Reserve | COMMENTARY

The first cost is that it masks the true debt service costs of fiscal policy. Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. fiscal situation was already on an unsustainable path and the trillions in debt issued during the pandemic will only hasten the financial reckoning that must take place. The Social Security Trust Fund was projected to exhaust in 2035, and the Medicare Trust Fund was projected to be exhausted in 2026. While it is uncertain how much these exhaustion dates will accelerate following this recession, we are running out of time to get our fiscal house in order. Yet, despite these existing imbalances, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats are calling for an additional $4 trillion in spending, much of it financed with even more debt. Instead of allocating proposed tax receipt increases to cover existing structural deficits, they are looking to create new unfunded entitlements.