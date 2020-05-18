Former Baltimore County executive: The Sun needs local ownership | COMMENTARY

Friends often complain to me about the newspaper. They certainly don’t agree with it all the time. Neither do I. In fact, there are times I get downright angry at the articles I read because I disagree, see it from a different angle, would have made a different call. But I don’t stop going to ballgames because I don’t agree with the ump when I think he makes a bad call. Would we play the game without an ump? Of course not. We need the watchful eyes calling it like they see it and keeping the game honest and fair.