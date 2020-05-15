Maryland first to protect veterans from for-profit colleges | COMMENTARY

Colleges should value veterans because they make great students and are an asset in the classroom, not target them with deceptive and aggressive recruiting just to use veterans’ hard-earned GI Bill money to prop up the bottom lines of failing for-profit companies and line the pockets of their wealthy shareholders. In passing the first-ever 90/10 loophole closure in the country, Maryland has set an example for the rest of the nation to follow that it’s more important to protect our vets than to cater to deep-pocketed corporations.