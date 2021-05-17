Baltimore County zoning laws abused to further segregation | COMMENTARY

I was initially excited to see these efforts happening because I’ve been working for over a decade to reform local, state and national drug and criminal justice policies that have disproportionately harmed people of color in our state and beyond. I got into this work because of my own experience being incarcerated in Maryland and on probation in Baltimore City. As a white man navigating these systems, I benefited in so many ways from the privilege that comes with the color of my skin. I saw firsthand how economic and racial disparities permeate all areas of our society including law enforcement, health care, schools and housing.