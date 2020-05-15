When bodies go unclaimed after COVID-19 deaths | COMMENTARY

Although difficult to think about, or talk about, unclaimed bodies need to be an important consideration during the pandemic. Those who died without anyone to grieve them or pay for their funeral were often the most vulnerable in life. As we come together to protect one another through social distancing and hand-washing, we should extend that solidarity after death. The safe and respectful disposition of the dead will be a crucial mark of our respect for our fellow Marylanders during the coming months, and we must act now to mobilize resources prevent the tragedies of other regions.