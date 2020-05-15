Maryland life amid coronavirus: reader stories | COMMENTARY

I live in a household of five, and my younger siblings won’t get to walk across the stage to honor their educational successes. One is going to middle school while the other is going to high school. I have friends who are missing out on prom, graduation and saying last face-to-face goodbyes before going to college. In Baltimore, everyone is trying to figure it out. We are so used to struggling and facing obstacles on a regular basis that a pandemic seemed like no match for what we’ve already been through. On social media, we are trending as people who do not care. But the people that are suffering like my family and I do care.