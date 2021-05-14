Is it too hard to become a doctor today? | COMMENTARY

Yet during the last admissions cycle, more than 30,000 applicants were rebuffed. Of course, not all of them were suitable candidates for medical careers. Some lacked the intellectual skills needed to graduate, while others proved deficient in commitment or character. However, a significant number would have made fine physicians. They were excellent candidates — just not excellent enough. Many will reapply, some multiple times. Others will pursue medical education at private institutions in the Caribbean and then apply for additional training in the United States, although they may be unable to secure such residencies. Far too many will decide they are not cut out for medicine and give up. And then there are the countless talented individuals who never apply: daunted by a process that appears brutal and unforgiving. Too often, this latter category includes potential applicants from backgrounds underrepresented in medicine. In one particularly troubling trend, the percentage of Black male applicants has actually declined over the past 40 years.