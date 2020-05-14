Young people will vote if you get them registered | COMMENTARY

Maryland can make it easier for teens to register to vote this year by following the lead of states like Pennsylvania and California, both of which allow prospective voters to register online without a DMV-issued ID. Pennsylvania allows voters to upload a signature rather than using one on file with the DMV. A bill introduced this week in Congress adopts this same approach to expand access to online voter registration to citizens without a DMV-issued ID. Washington already assures such access through an app that users with or without a DMV-issued ID can use to register to vote. At a bare minimum, Maryland should allow new voters to email voter registration applications, which Delaware already permits.