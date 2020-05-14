The fear of COVID-19 is more threatening than the disease itself | COMMENTARY

Writing on his Facebook page, rock musician Ted Nugent expresses the growing frustration of many: “Why do I have to stay home just because you are scared? How about you stay home ... you stay in your house indefinitely, you wear a mask, you socially distance yourself from me, you avoid restaurants, you avoid baseball games, you stay off the roads, you avoid malls and beaches and parks ... I’m done playing your dumb game ... I’m no longer going to be a prisoner of your fear. I’m no longer staying in my house or catering to you because you are scared ... your fear is not an excuse to destroy America. Your fear is not my fear and your fear does not have the right to interfere with my life, my job, my income or my future as a free American citizen.”